A CRANE will float down the River Ouse on pontoons as part of work taking place to restore the Guildhall.
Barges will deliver steel for the project that would be impossible to transport to the site by road.
The pontoons will follow the route taken during the medieval period when Minster stone was brought to the city centre by boat.
Today (Friday) the crane is set to go up at the site.
Cllr Andrew Waller said: “The Guildhall restoration will bring the buildings back to life, and create quality business space for jobs in the city centre.
“It’s great to see the work underway and to give passers-by a rare glimpse of innovative construction amidst our historic city centre.”
Chris Winspear from Vinci Construction said: "The Guildhall’s location limits the ability to directly access the complex by road, meaning we’ve had to explore alternative means of bringing the materials and equipment to site.
"The River Ouse provides the perfect solution to the challenge of transporting the large, bulky resources that we need to deliver our work to repair and rejuvenate the Guildhall."