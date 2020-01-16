YORK is officially a city of pet lovers, after colleagues and customers at a store raised £6,204 for a fundraising appeal over Christmas.
The Support Adoption For Pets’ Santa Paws appeal gave customers at Pets At Home York Foss Island the opportunity to donate funds for pets spending Christmas at Greyhound Trust in North Yorkshire.
The appeal’s fundraising manager, Amy Wilson, said: “We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in York.
“Your help and continued support brought wagging tails and smiles, not just at Christmas, but all year round, to the pets who need it most.”
The annual Santa Paws appeal marked the final fundraising event of 2019 for Support Adoption For Pets, and in total raised £1.9 million in Pets at Home stores nationwide.
To support the charity visit https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk