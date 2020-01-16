THREE men have been charged in connection with alleged burglaries following an overnight police chase through an abandoned wood.

North Yorkshire Police said that three men from Bradford, aged 27, 29 and 47, were charged with three separate non-dwelling burglaries and aggravated vehicle taking, after an overnight chase through an abandoned wooded area near Wetherby service station on Wednesday (January 15).

The force said: "Three suspected burglars have been charged following a ‘huge team effort’ between North Yorkshire Police and the police helicopter.

"Local units were deployed to search the area and promptly located a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop.

"Following a pursuit, a police car was hit before the suspect vehicle went off-road to make their escape.

"The National Police Air Service (NPAS) was called to assist with the search and located the vehicle abandoned in a wooded area near to Wetherby Service Station.

"Shortly after, the helicopter team located three people in a nearby field and directed officers on the ground towards them."

One of the men was quickly detained and arrested by an officer and police dog before two others were located hidden up a tree and arrested by other units.

Of the arrests, North Yorkshire Police’s Commander for Harrogate and Craven, Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, said: “This was a huge team effort between North Yorkshire Police’s Response teams, Roads Policing Group, Dogs Section, Firearms Unit, Force Control Room, Investigation Hub and greatly assisted by the team at NPAS.

“It was an excellent result which demonstrated policing at its very best – three arrested and suspected stolen property recovered.

“A huge thanks to all involved and an extra mention to police dog Bobby who was celebrating his third birthday when he caught the first suspect running away and trying to climb over a 6ft fence, good lad.”

The three men were remanded in custody and are expected to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was driving between Plompton and the A1 between 3am and 4am on Wednesday January 15, who witnessed a silver Toyota Hilux being followed by police vehicles or has any CCTV or dash-cam taken in the area at the time to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.