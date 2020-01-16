AS people across the country turn to a plant-based diet for the month to support Veganuary, Thomas the Baker is offering free samples.
All of Thomas’ Yorkshire and the North East will also be offering a free taste of its popular vegetable pasty, from January 20 to 24.
The pasty has recently been redeveloped to be suitable for vegans.
Simon Thomas, general manager at Thomas the Baker, said: “You certainly don’t have to be vegan to enjoy these products.
“We look forward to letting customers have a try for themselves.”
Thomas the Baker’s vegetable pasty includes a blend of spicy seasonings, combined with chunks of vegetables encased in a vegan puff pastry.
For more information, visit: www.thomasthebaker.co.uk