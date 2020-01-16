A YORK band have secured their “dream,” gig supporting one of their boyhood favourites.

Skylights, who have been on the rise over the past year or so, have been given the opportunity to support fellow York musicians Shed Seven,

Turnbull Smith, Skylights’ guitarist, said: “I’ll never forget listening to Chasing Rainbows by the Sheds when I was 14. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen them.

“It’ll be an honour to open the show for such a top band and most importantly, great lads.”

Skylights will support Shed Seven at The Piece Hall in Halifax on June 26.

Other support acts include The Pigeon Detectives and The Wedding Present.

Skylights also released a new song recently called ‘Enemies’.

Turnbull added: "It’s like sticking the finger to the doubters. Dream your dreams and don’t let anybody stop you.”

The song was premiered on John Kennedy's 'X-Posure' show on Radio X last week.

Leeds United are set to use the song as a backing track on official videos, which they have done with another Skylights song called 'YRA'.