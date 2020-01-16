A KIND-HEARTED York student, who organised a project in her part-time job to help vulnerable families, raised over £600 worth of gifts.
Olivia Sykes, who works at Tesco in Low Ousegate, organised the project in partnership with Refugee Action York (RAY), based in Clifton, to support families in need over the Christmas period.
Olivia, 20, said: “The level of generosity is what made the outcome so impressive and I would like to thank everyone who supported this.
“There has been an incredible amount of pride among us for the impact of being part of this with RAY.
“Now we have established a relationship with them and have created a framework to work from, I hope to be able to repeat this over the next festive season.”
The Tesco in Low Ousegate is looking to implement the project annually to increase awareness of the struggles vulnerable families may suffer.
RAY works with refugees, asylum seekers and migrants from within and around the city of York.