A YORKSHIRE company is helping charities in York to boost their fundraising by giving them the chance to benefit from contactless card donations.
Yorkshire Payments has launched a competition to give local charities the chance to win a contactless donation box.
James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said: “It is important that charities keep up with this trend and make it as easy as possible for people to continue to donate.”
The device also accepts donations via Apple Pay and Google Pay.
To enter the competition, visit: yorkshirepayments.com