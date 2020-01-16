NEW figures show that the number of stroke professionals across Yorkshire and Humber is at a worryingly low level.

This puts thousands of lives at risk and leaves many more stroke survivors under threat of a lifetime of severe disability, according to the Stroke Association.

The charity highlighted the new findings from the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme’s (SSNAP) Acute Organisational Audit Report.

The report reveals that there is large variation in access to the services that stroke patients need.

According to these figures, 50 per cent of all stroke units in Yorkshire and Humber had at least one stroke consultant post unfilled for their stroke units for at least 12 months.

This can jeopardise patients recoveries from strokes.

The charity’s chief executive, Juliet Bouverie, said: “Unless these workforce issues are urgently addressed, we are hurtling our way to a major stroke crisis in the next few years.

“Half of the hospitals in Yorkshire and Humber have under-staffed stroke wards.

“We are working with the NHS to ensure that stroke is a priority.”

Strokes are the fourth biggest killer and a leading cause of adult disability in the UK.