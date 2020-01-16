I WAS saddened by reactions to the apparent demise of the wonderful Theatre Royal panto, recently hailed as one of the best in the country by the Telegraph.
I’ve attended most of them with my family. This year’s was fantastic and yes, we missed Berwick, but his spirit lingers on.
Why can’t the cast keep their jobs and be allowed to continue in planning next year’s? The seats at the theatre will become empty without them. Our talented cast deserve better.
Mrs Pat Hovenden,
Burlington Avenue,York
Berwick was wrong to criticise panto sets
I was appalled by your article in which retired actor Berwick Kaler criticised the York Theatre Royal’s pantomime production, singling out the set design (Panto legend Berwick says ‘take me back’, The Press, January 10).
Mr Kaler is very wrong. Anthony Lamble, who designed the set, is one of the country’s great set designers. York is lucky to have him.
Neil Gibb,
Hallfield Lane, Wetherby
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment