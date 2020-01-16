I FEEL I must write to you about the plans for an 11-storey apartment block in Rougier street (The Press, January 11).

I seem to remember that any building built in York was not supposed to be more than six storeys high - especially in the vicinity of York Minster where it could block the view. Rougier Street has always been a windy street since the insurance offices were built, and I fear another high rise will make this worse, along with blocking out the sun.