THE price of parking in York’s car parks could rise by 10p an hour - and £1 in the evening.

Under the proposals the cost of the Minster Badge - which gives residents a discount on parking - would also increase by £10.

And diesel car owners could see the price they pay for a Respark permit go up - while the price of permits for owners of petrol and electric cars is frozen.

The measures are part of City of York Council’s budget plans for next year and would help generate an extra £450,000 for the local authority.

Deputy council leader Andy D’Agorne said the price increases would also help encourage people to use public transport.

Under the plans, the price of parking would go up by 10p per hour during the day in council car parks; the flat evening rate would increase by £1 for non-Minster Badge holders; and the cost of a Minster Badge would rise by £10 (the current cost is £20 for a two-year badge).

The local authority will also look at charging the owners of diesel cars extra money for residents’ parking permits from 2021 to encourage people to use low emission vehicles.

But a consultation will be launched on the proposals before the diesel duty is rolled out.

Cllr D’Agorne said the money raised from the increase will help improve roads, upgrade pedestrian crossings and signals and fund enforcement to keep bus routes clear.

He said that bus fares rise with inflation - and the council has no control over this - so if parking in the city centre is cheaper than using public transport people will be more likely to drive.

Cllr D’Agorne added: “We want to try to make it as attractive as possible for people to use public transport and cycle into the city to improve air quality and the climate.”

He said work is being done to upgrade bus routes through the city to low emission standards - following the launch of the bus-based clean air zone this month.

He added that he is keen to work with businesses who may be concerned about the price increase, but that evidence shows people who use public transport are just as likely to spend money in the city centre.

The cost of residents’ parking permits is set to be frozen - and people will soon be able to pay by a monthly direct debit rather than an annual fee.

There are also plans to create more residents’ parking zones across the city.

The plans are not yet finalised and will still need to be backed by councillors at a meeting in February.

In November The Press revealed that a major overhaul of parking in the city is planned - including moving to a cashless system.

The project includes launching an online service where residents can apply and pay for parking permits, as well as visitor permits.

The plans also involve moving to paperless virtual parking badges and introducing shorter permits - such as monthly parking vouchers. There may also be an option to pay by direct debit so residents can spread the cost.

Council chiefs also propose launching an app or pay by phone service to replace on-street parking machines.