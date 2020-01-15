THE driver of this van escaped injury when their vehicle crashed into a pelican crossing barrier near a York roundabout earlier today.
The accident happened near the Tesco supermarket in Tadcaster Road shortly after midday.
North Yorkshire Police said the force received a report that a single vehicle collision had occurred outside Tesco in Moor Lane, Askham Bar.
“The incident involved a silver Ford Transit van which had crashed into a barrier and blocked the road when coming off the roundabout,” said a spokeswoman, adding that no one was injured
An eye witness said the road was blocked from the roundabout onto Moor Lane, adding: “I’ve no idea how the van came to be like that.”
