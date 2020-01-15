A PROLIFIC burglar who went on a spending spree with bankcards stolen from York properties has been jailed for more than six years.

North Yorkshire Police said Andrew Minskip, 37, broke into a house in Alness Drive.

"Just before discovering the burglary, the homeowners were alerted by their bank that there had been a number of fraudulent transactions on their bankcard during the day," said a force spokesman.

"Minskip was later identified by police officers on CCTV using the stolen bankcard in local newsagents.

"He was tracked by a police dog the following week in the vicinity of a second burglary at the Buckles Inn on the A64 and arrested."

He said Minskip was charged with the two burglaries, along with three others at houses in Lycett Road, Skiddaw and Strensall Park, and was also charged with two thefts, two counts of fraud and one count of driving with no insurance.

"Another man, 39 year-old Richard Sampson, was also caught after officers recognised him on CCTV using the bankcard from the Alness Drive burglary on a separate occasion, and was charged with two burglaries and two counts of fraud," he said.

He said Minskip, of no fixed address, admitted the offences at York Crown Court yesterday and was jailed for six years and three months, and ordered to pay a £181 victims surcharge, while Sampson, of no fixed address,admitted the frauds and was jailed for seven months.

Investigating officer DC Kyle Boad said Minskip burgled his victims’ homes and helped himself to their personal possessions and bank cards before fraudulently using them to go on a spending spree around York. "It was only a matter of time until we located and arrested him," he said.

“Whilst no-one was hurt in this case, the trauma of knowing someone has broken into your home can’t be underestimated – the impact of burglary is devastating and long lasting for victims."

He added: “Neither Minskip nor Sampson showed any remorse for their actions and denied all involvement in their crimes throughout the investigation."