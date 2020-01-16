POLICE and fire commissioner Julia Mulligan is asking York residents how much they’re willing to pay in their council tax for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Mrs Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, has launched her annual precept consultation.
She criticised the government over plans to cut the amount that can be raised for the fire service. She said the proposals from government will leave a £200,000 hole in the budget of North Yorkshire’s fire service and gives fire a worse deal than most local councils in the county. A survey was launched yesterday and the conclusions will be taken into account when a proposal is put forward to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel next month. It will remain open until January 28.
To complete the survey, visit www.telljulia.info.