A CONSULTATION has been launched for people to help shape the future of York and the region.
Businesses and the public are being invited to give their views on the first draft of the Local Industrial Strategy, which will go on to determine the next 20 years of productivity and growth across the region.
David Kerfoot, chairman of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership which is behind the strategy, said it provided "an unrivalled opportunity to reinvent and rebalance our economy".
“Collaboration within our business community will be the difference in leading the transformation of our local economy," he said.
"The world is changing, demands on our economy are changing. What people want is business that is good – good for people, good for the planet and good for the growth and celebration of every place – whether that be the centre of a city, the deeply rural village or the small coastal town.
"We are creating a process to make that happen.”
The survey is at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/J833ZWK.
It is open until the end of January and will be submitted to the Government in March.