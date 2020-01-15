A FORMER womenswear shop in York city centre is set to be tranformed.

In April last year the city’s two LK Bennett stores shut following the sale of the brand to a new owner and the shop at 68, Low Petergate has laid empty ever since.

Now a Nottingham based coffee chain called 200° plan to open a new cafe at the site and has submitted an application to City of York Council for a change of use from retail.

This is the second empty premises on the street to be given a fresh start.

The Press previously reported that the original Filmore & Union restaurant at 62A Low Petergate, which closed in May last year, is set to become a Grön cafe and bar, headed up by Horsforth-born Matt Healy, who was runner-up in Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016.

In addition we previously reported that work is currently underway to transform the old Wagyu Bar and Grill, which opened in Low Petergate in March last year and shut before Christmas.

The historic building is currently undergoing an £80,000 refurbishment thanks to independently owned restaurant chain Shoot the Bull.

The Hull-based firm plans to open a new gastro pub called The Old House in the building before the end of January.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF OLD PHOTOS OF PETERGATE

200° already has 11 independent coffee shops in Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Sheffield and Liverpool serving a range of sandwiches, salads, cakes and pastries and vegan and gluten free options.

Set up in 2012, the business also runs barista schools and trades wholesale and takes it's name from the typical Fahrenheit temperature at which their coffee is served.