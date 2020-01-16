YOUNG people in York developed important life skills, did better in school and felt a greater sense of wellbeing through sport and play, new research shows.
The Youth Sport Trust (YST) has revealed through its annual impact report that it helped 3,183 young people in York benefit from training and opportunities to participate in high quality, inclusive sport and play last year.
Evaluation of the children’s charity’s work across its programmes shows sport and play has helped young people to become more confident, empathetic and resilient.
The charity is on a mission to pioneer new ways of using sport to improve children’s wellbeing and give them a brighter future.
This year marks 25 years since the charity was founded in 1995.
The YST 2019 Impact report published today includes evidence that through the power of sport and play, YST’s projects and programmes are having a positive impact on young people’s wellbeing.
More than 70 per cent of young people reported their confidence had been improved and 80 per cent of young people reported they felt more resilient.