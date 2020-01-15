A COUNCILLOR has called on the local authority to stop the felling of a prominent tree in Acomb.
Cllr Sue Hunter, local Liberal Democrat Councillor for Westfield, has called on City of York Council to preserve the tree on Acomb Front Street, opposite the end of Carr Lane.
A recent notification was recently received that, as part of repair works to the sewer system, the tree was to be cut down in order to enable works to go ahead.
Investigations by the council identified that problems with the local sewers were down to tree roots.
Cllr Hunter has urged the Council to look into alternative solutions.