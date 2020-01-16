MORE than £70,000 has been raised for The UK Sepsis Trust in memory of a leading businessman.

Paul Newman was managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, with his career with the housebuilder spanning more than 30 years until his death in 2018.

Colleagues say he was "enormously respected and valued", having joining the company in 1986 at the age of 16 and progressing to managing director. He was described as an inspiration to many, and it is hoped the money raised in his memory will help to save lives in the future.

The division which includes both the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands raised the funds in 2019 through fundraising initiatives.

Its chosen charity of the year, the UK Sepsis Trust, aims to save lives from sepsis, and improve outcomes for survivors.

About two thirds of the funds raised came from The Red Ball charity event at York Racecourse in September. Almost 400 guests gathered for the first charity event of its kind hosted by the housebuilder. Charitable donations were raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle, and a charity auction, which included prizes ranging from a signed Manchester United shirt to a helicopter ride.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “It’s been an honour to hold a variety of fundraising events for The UK Sepsis Trust throughout the year. I would like to extend a special thank you to every individual who has generously donated their time and money to support such a worthy charity. We’re delighted to have raised over £70,000 to help provide much-needed support to a cause very close to our hearts. I look forward to future fundraising events where I hope we can raise even more.”