A NEW three-storey block is set to be built at a York secondary school.

An existing building at Archbishop Holgate’s School would be demolished to make way to for the new structure- which will have a library and 14 classrooms.

The Pathfinder Academy Trust has submitted a planning application to City of York Council for the scheme - after the local authority agreed to put £4.4m towards expanding the school.

More than 95 per cent of parents, staff and neighbouring residents back the plans - according to the application.

Fifteen more bike parking spaces would be created and the project has been designed so that work can take place while the school remains open.

It says: “The new block accommodates the recognised need for expansion at Archbishop Holgate’s School for September 2020 and going forward.

“The local authority has carried out extensive work over the last two years to better understand local area needs in terms of school places and identify areas of the city where deficit of places are anticipated.

“Projections have indicated that work is now required to add additional school places in specific areas of the city with the most significant pressure on secondary places.”

The number of applications for the school has been extremely high in the past three years, according to the report.

And it adds: “Parental demand and ongoing demographic trends in the city mean that despite increasing our intake in recent years and the size of the school doubling, families close to our school cannot secure a place.”

A single storey block dating back to the 1970s and containing two classrooms will be demolished if the plans get the green light.

The application says some people responding to a consultation on the plans had concerns about the increasing number of pupils at the school and parking in the Badger Hill area, but there was praise for the school.

One response said: "This is a well needed and amazing opportunity for the school and community which feed into Archbishop’s.

"I fully agree with the proposal and believe it is in the best interests of the city."

A council meeting in October heard the move means the school can increase the number of pupils in each year group - from 240 to 300.