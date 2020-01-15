HOUSEHOLDERS in East Yorkshire are being urged to be extra vigilant following a spate of burglaries.
Humberside Police said a number of break-ins had been reported to it across the force area.
Detective Inspector Kerry Bull said officers were investigating all these offences but were also asking for residents to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.
"We want to catch those responsible and prevent further burglaries," she said.
“We know that a percentage of these burglaries have been when the house has been locked up securely but there have also been some where opportunist thieves have found a house in-secure and walked in, stealing money, precious items, car keys and then often the car too.
“The devastation left behind has a significant impact on the home-owner, impacting on their lives and livelihood."
