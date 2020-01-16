A NATIONAL recruitment campaign begins in York today to encourage local people to consider joining a profession that shapes the lives of the next generation.
Almost 9,000 people attended last year’s events, which are organised across different towns and cities by the national Get Into Teaching campaign, from the Department for Education.
The latest recruitment drive is being supported by local teachers who will be on hand to share their experiences of the variety and fulfilment they get from working in modern schools today.
Jack Martin, a geography teacher at the Vale of York Academy, said: “I’m supporting the campaign because I would like to encourage more people in York to consider a career in teaching.
“Teaching is such a varied role and there are so many great aspects to it. One of the best parts of teaching for me is getting to the see the students flourish not only academically, but also personally.
“Students are the most genuine and funny individuals to work with and it is such a privilege to do so.”
Anyone interested in finding out about the benefits and rewards of teaching can visit the Train to Teach event at the Park Inn by Radisson from 4.30pm to 8pm.