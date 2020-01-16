THE Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu is to be awarded an honorary doctorate from Liverpool Hope University.
Dr Sentamu will be recognised as an Honorary Doctor of Divinity for his leadership of the Church in the North of England, as well as his contributions to public discourse on matters of faith and social justice, during Liverpool Hope University’s Winter Graduation.
The ceremony, to take place on January 23, comes in the final months of Dr Sentamu’s role as Archbishop, with the 70-year-old due to retire on June 7. He said: “I was surprised, humbled and delighted when I was invited to receive an honorary doctorate from Liverpool Hope University.
“I have visited Liverpool many times, most recently as part of the Tell Serve Give mission weekend in March 2019, and have always been warmly welcomed.
“The universities are an integral part of this city as students of all ages come to study and to realise their potential.
“Liverpool Hope has strong Christian foundations reaching back over 175 years and I am encouraged that it is built upon unity and inclusion. I’d very much like to thank Liverpool Hope University for awarding me this honorary degree.”
The next Archbishop of York to be appointed when Dr John Sentamu steps down will be Stephen Cottrell, current Bishop of Chelmsford.