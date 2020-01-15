MENOPAUSAL women who are struggling with the symptoms are being offered fresh support through a new business in York.

Nutritionist Marjorie Grice wants to help women who are going through the change to get their mojo back.

Her nutritional therapy venture, Nourish Inside Out, opens for business this month and will officially launch with an open day at Roko Gym, Clifton Moor, on Saturday, February 1.

Marjorie who also specialises in skin treatments recently obtained the Nutritional Therapy Diploma (dipION) from the Institute for Optimum Nutrition (ION).

"I have recently trained in nutrition so that I can bring deeper changes to people’s lives," she said. "Being in my 50s I relate to women’s struggles in midlife and I am passionate in supporting them deal with the symptoms and health challenges menopause brings.”

Some of the challenges facing women include hot flushes and night sweats that can lead to insomnia, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, low mood, and decreased libido.

Marjorie hopes to help to improve these physical, emotional and mental issues with gradual nutrition and lifestyle changes.

"A lack of knowledge and some denial doesn't help women face the menopause positively. It’s been a taboo subject; thankfully things are changing with many celebrities getting involved increasing awareness," said Marjorie, who has run a beauty and wellness business in York for the last 10 years.

Nutritional therapy is a holistic approach, addressing the root cause of symptoms with food and lifestyle advice, tailored to the individual.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as everyone is different due to our genetics and our lifestyles," she said."There’s a lot we can do to address imbalances with food and lifestyle changes."

Marjorie said statistics showed an association between menopausal symptoms and lower quality of life which impacts on absenteeism and productivity. Many companies are now doing more to help women be more open and avoid prejudice and potential discrimination at work.

The open day on February 1 will be from 10am to 3pm, with talks, healthy snacks and offers available.