A HOUSEBUILDER is offering the chance for a good cause in Knaresborough to kick start 2020 with a £1,000 donation.
Taylor Wimpey is inviting the community to let them know which local groups, organisations or individuals they think are deserving of a helping hand towards achieving their New Year’s goals. Be it a contribution towards some much-needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you.
Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to TWNYCommunityChest@onebrandmagic.co.uk.
All nominations will need to be received by February 14 and only one email per person will be counted. The group, organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the £1,000 donation.
More information is available on the Trinity Fields web page at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.