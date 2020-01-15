A HOUSEBUILDER is offering the chance for a good cause in Knaresborough to kick start 2020 with a £1,000 donation.

Taylor Wimpey is inviting the community to let them know which local groups, organisations or individuals they think are deserving of a helping hand towards achieving their New Year’s goals. Be it a contribution towards some much-needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you.