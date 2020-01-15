A NEW £150m terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport has been announced in a bid to boost passenger numbers and attract new routes.

Airport bosses have fresh plans to replace the existing terminal building with a new state-of-the-art terminal. They say the three-floor, 34,000 sq. mt. terminal, on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary, aims to improve passenger experience, deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally-efficient airport buildings, and further boost the region's economy.