A NEW £150m terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport has been announced in a bid to boost passenger numbers and attract new routes.
Airport bosses have fresh plans to replace the existing terminal building with a new state-of-the-art terminal. They say the three-floor, 34,000 sq. mt. terminal, on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary, aims to improve passenger experience, deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally-efficient airport buildings, and further boost the region's economy.
LBA’s existing terminal, built in 1965, is the 15th busiest in the UK by passenger numbers. LBA contributed £475m to the local economy in 2018, employing around 2,500 people and supporting more than 7,200 jobs. An extensive consultative process across Yorkshire will take place.
The CBI regional director for Yorkshire and the Humber Beckie Hart said: "This significant investment in our region’s infrastructure will support Yorkshire’s businesses through improved connectivity to new markets across the world, underpinning our aspirations for strong and inclusive growth.
“This announcement is yet another welcome step towards the UK becoming a global leader in sustainable transport.”