For the past 30 years I have become a loyal fan of the York Theatre Royal. This has been for a number of reasons.
Firstly, for the quality and variety of performances, such as the award winning Railway Children, which attracted me to become a member. Secondly for the community shows which I have been honoured to have been involved with and which have won national acclaim. And finally, for the world famous panto of 41 years standing.
York Theatre Royal is more than just a theatre: it is a vital community asset which not only provides a cultural experience but is also a significant part of many people’s lives.
Since 2017 when the new Chief Executive (Tom Bird) took over we have seen a steady erosion of these features. The membership scheme has been radically overhauled so that it is not worth my while to renew it to get a five per cent (previously 15 per cent) discount on individual tickets. Despite the theatre being involved in six all-inclusive community shows between 2011-2017, there have been no such shows since. And now the final ignominy, the panto.
Mr Bird, our theatre is more than just a venue. It provides a vital social purpose for many - whether it’s people queuing overnight for panto tickets because they love it or those who take part in community shows to enrich their lives - which cannot be measured in mere monetary terms. You are in danger of destroying this.
Liam Godfrey,
Bishopthorpe, York
Ever heard of a day’s pay for a day’s work, Harry?
Dear Harry and Megan,
When you take the pay you must do the job. If you don’t want to do the job stop taking the pay.
Welcome to the real world!
Steve Hutchinson,
Fox Glade, Stamford Bridge