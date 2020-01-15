EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council is looking to recruit new foster carers, for children and young people.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a foster family is invited to go along to an information event at Tickton Grange Hotel, near Beverley, on January 27, from 6pm to 8pm.

Experts from East Riding’s fostering service, including social workers, foster carers and children who are looked after will be at the event. It is a chance for potential foster carers to find out everything they need to know, including an opportunity to chat to those who are already fostering and gain first-hand insights into the role.

There will also be information about the support package available to East Riding foster carers. This includes free membership to the gym and classes at East Riding Leisure centres for all members of the household, high quality training and access to qualifications, a generous allowance and annual loyalty payment, practical, social and emotional support, and regular free events exclusively for foster carers.

Some of the foster carers look after babies, children and young people on a long-term basis, while others provide short-term, emergency and respite care. They understand that every child is different and are committed to supporting the children and young people they care for to achieve their potential.

The council’s foster carers can make a real difference to the life of a child, providing them with stability, support and a safe and loving environment, where they can thrive and enjoy childhood.

Foster carers don’t need formal qualifications, they don’t need to live in the East Riding, to own their own home or have children of their own. They do need a spare room and the commitment to meet the needs of a child who needs help, care and support at a difficult time in their life.

For more details, go along to the information event or contact the Family Information Service Hub (FISH) by emailing fish@eastriding.gov.uk or ring (01482) 396469.