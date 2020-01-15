THIEVES stole expensive jewellery and dozens of model cars from a home in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened between 5.15pm and midnight on Saturday at a house on Tatton Close, in the Water Lane area.

The offenders broke into the house by unbolting a side gate to the back garden, then using an implement from the shed to open a ground-floor window, the force added.

It said an untidy search was then made inside the property, and jewellery amongst other items were stolen. This included a collection of about 50 Hot Wheels cars.

The offenders also took a sports bag to remove the stolen property.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.

It is asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time in the Tatton Close or Water Lane area of York, or anyone who can assist in locating the stolen property, to get in touch.

Call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Andrew Martland, or email Andrew.Martland@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference 12200006313 when passing on information.