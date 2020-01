A LAND Rover was badly damaged by fire in a North Yorkshire village.

At about 11.15pm on Tuesday, a fire crew from Boroughbridge responded to a call of a Land Rover Discovery on fire on the A168 at Dishforth.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle suffered 80 per cent fire damage.

Firefighters put out the flames using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a foam extinguisher.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the fire service added.