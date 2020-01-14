A NEW tapas bar is to open in a former hair salon in York city centre.
Signs have appeared in the windows of 5, Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate - the shortest street in York, between Colliergate and Pavement - saying: “Trio mezze- tapas- bar -coming soon.”
The building was previously occupied by Mali Unisex Hair Salon, which has recently moved several doors along Colliergate into new premises.
The owner of the new tapas bar, who already runs Trio Patisserie next door at 3, Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate, Mehmet Simsek, said he did not wish to make any comment about the new bar, such as when it might open, until all details were finalised.
In 2018, The Press reported how Mr Simsek was trying again for permission to convert the salon into a restaurant and bar, having been turned down by planners in 2016 with an application for a restaurant and bar with a roof terrace.
He said a view of the Minster that planners were trying to protect in 2016 had since been obscured by a new extraction flue installed by a neighbour, and he was subsequently granted both planning permission and a licence
