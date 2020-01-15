FOUR new holiday flats could be built on a city centre street.

A planning application has been submitted for the current building at 9 King Street near The Grand Opera House to be demolished and a block of holiday apartments to be built in its place.

It says: "The proposed development will provide a new and appropriate town centre use which will help support the vibrancy of York’s city centre.

"The building is currently vacant and in a state of disrepair and the creation of a holiday lets on an unallocated site is acceptable."

The four-storey building would feature four bedsit flats for visitors to the city.

The building was previously a restaurant but is now empty

A planning statement says it "stands out" on the street because of its "limited architectural merit " and that the property has visibly subsided.

It is also lower that neighbouring buildings on the street.