A WOMAN who died in a crash on the A19 near York on New Year's Eve has been named by North Yorkshire Police.

She was 81-year-old Alice Ann Bock, known as Ann to family and friends, from Brayton, near Selby.

A force spokesperson said officers were releasing her name as they renewed an appeal for witnesses to the crash near Escrick.

"The collision occurred just before 1.55pm on Tuesday December 31, and involved a black Audi and a black Kia," they said.

"A number of occupants of both cars sustained injuries, and sadly Ann was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road was closed for collision investigation work to be undertaken at the scene.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or who witnessed the collision to contact them. They are especially keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage.

"Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 to pass information, quoting reference 12190238470, or email to either Emma.Drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."