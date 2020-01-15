YORK'S newest independent veterinary surgery has signed a major deal with the RSPCA.

Green Vets has sealed a new partnership with the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch, which will see them providing all vet services to the York Animal Home.

Treatment-related costs like vet bills, neutering and medication are one of the biggest outgoings at the home in Landings Lane, costing more than £100,000 last year.

The home takes in about 450 animals a year, many of which are in poor health and have a long road to recovery before they can be rehomed.

Green Vets in Acomb are the first independent vet practice to open in the city for more than 15 years, offering traditional family vet values, with modern facilities and a wealth of veterinary experience.

RSPCA branch manager, Peter Gorbert, said: "We’re really excited to be working with the team at Green Vets. We’ve been quite an old-fashioned organisation that’s done things the same way for a long time, so it’s great so have some fresh ideas and a partner who’s interested in helping us do things differently and make the most of our limited resources.

“We awarded the contract to Green Vets, not just because they offered us the best price, but because they showed that they understood our mission, the challenges we face and wanted to help as many animals as possible. We’re also hoping they can give us some tips on how to make the animal home more environmentally friendly.”

He added: “Working with a smaller independent vet practice will mean our animals can get to know the vet who's treating them, and the vet can better understand the animals and the best way to treat them.”

Green Vets director, Rob Douwes, said: "Green Vets was founded with a desire to offer quality veterinary service, in an ethical, environmentally-responsible way. We put excellence of care before profit and provide access to quality veterinary facilities for everyone.

"Our partnership with the RSPCA fits perfectly with this ethos and allows us to give something back to our local community. The rescue animals at the animal home will now have access to the same high-quality veterinary care and facilities as our private clients’.

"We are confident Green Vets can help the charity save money and support them in the amazing work they do every day.’

The animal home is a charity, responsible for all of its fundraising. You can support them at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk/donate