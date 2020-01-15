A REVIEW into a York teenager’s death 20 years ago today supports the theory that she died as a result of a tragic accident, police have revealed.

On the anniversary of Lizzie Gilmour’s death, North Yorkshire Police said an extensive review of the all the information and witness statements in her case has been carried out and its findings will soon be shared with her family.

Lizzie, of Acomb, who was 15 at the time, was found on the A1237 near the Askham Lane junction, on January 15, 2000. She had been hit by a car.

Her mum Rose Ozturkce said: “It never goes away. It may be 20 years ago, but to us it feels like yesterday. Until we get justice for Lizzie our daughter will never rest in peace. It is heartbreaking having to live without an answer. We are all suffering.”

A police spokesperson said: “We offer our sympathies to Lizzie’s family at what must be a very difficult time for them. After 20 years, to still be waiting to find out the circumstances around your loved one’s death must be incredibly sad and frustrating for them – a frustration we share.

“From the information we have gathered and assessed, we have a good understanding of Lizzie’s last known movements on January 15, 2000. The result of our review supports the belief that Lizzie was given a lift that night and that her death was the result of a tragic accident.

“However we believe that there are still individuals out there who hold key pieces of information which would be important to the investigation. By coming forward and sharing what they know with us, they would be able to provide closure for Lizzie’s family, who have been waiting 20 years to know exactly what happened to her on that night.”

Responding to the police statement, Rose said: “We know she was taken up there by someone. My belief is that she was already seriously injured or dead on the road when the car hit her. There are people in Acomb who are holding vital information back that could put closure to Lizzie’s death.”

Lizzie was hit by an Audi car as she lay in the road at 8.20pm. Police said the car driver was not at fault. Call the Cold Case Review Team at North Yorkshire Police on 01609 643147 or email ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference 12160031674.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.