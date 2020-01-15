THE set designer for this year's pantomime at York Theatre Royal has hit back at criticism from Berwick Kaler over the show.

The Press reported on January 10 that panto legend Berwick had launched a scathing attack on the production.

He singled out "cheap" sets, claiming they “do not do what the script requires”.

But set designer Anthony Lamble has responded by claiming that Berwick was “all too ready to blame other members of the team”.

He added: “We managed to deliver our designs on time and strove to accommodate new sections of script as and when they appeared.

“Cracks first appeared when the deadline for the scripts came and went, making our jobs very difficult and leaving us precious time to collaborate.

“We spent £5,000 more than last year and Anthony Robling’s production photographs demonstrate the quality of the work. Berwick’s words are an insult, not only to myself but to the amazing wardrobe practitioners and production staff at York Theatre Royal who worked so hard. I feel incredibly sad from his attacks on me.”

Berwick said he stood by his comments, adding: “That is the worst set we have ever had.”