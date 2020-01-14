A NEW social ukulele group is set to open in York this month and it’s looking for new members.

Naomi Wells Smith, the founder of the York Ukulele Group has previously experience of taking a beginners group to new heights.

She said: “We’re looking at the absolute beginner here.

“Someone who’s got a ukulele for Christmas and doesn’t quite know where to start. You don’t even need to know how to read music.

“We’ll be learning the basics together and by the end of each session going home with a handful of songs in the bag.

“All you need to bring along is your ukulele and a smile.”

The group will be meeting every Wednesday, during term time, at Fulford Social Hall in School Lane between 1.15pm and 2.45pm.

Sessions are priced at £7 each, including a music book on arrival.

The first session will be on January 29. To book a place, email Naomi on yorkukulelegroup@yahoo.com