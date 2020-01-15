A FUNDRAISING event, which aims to celebrate fitness in the community and the positive effects on mental health, will take place early next month.

The event, organised by Joanna Williamson, will raise money for the Mind charity.

Joanna said: “It is all about supporting each other and pushing your own limits.

“The event has been designed to bring people together in a really positive and productive way.”

There will be paired workout challenges throughout the day.

These have been designed to be accessible and adaptable to suit differing abilities.

There will also be a bake sale, as well as information around mental health from Mind.

The event will take place at FossFit, York on the February 1 between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Registration for the events can be accessed at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mindfit-tickets-88261607845.

It is £10 per person to enter, all of which goes to Mind.

This fee must be paid on arrival.

Mind provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.