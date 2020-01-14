THE former chief executive of York-based Persimmon who left his role in a row over his pay has taken on the top job at another Yorkshire housebuilder.

Jeff Fairburn, 53, has been appointed chief executive of Berkeley DeVeer after buying a 50 per cent stake in the business.

Persimmon faced a backlash in 2018 after giving Mr Fairburn a £75 million bonus - the scale of which was branded “obscene” by York-born former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable.

Mr Fairburn agreed to leave Persimmon at the end of 2018 after the housebuilding giant said the “distraction” over his controversial payout was damaging its reputation.

During his tenure, Persimmon become Yorkshire's largest PLC.

Berkeley Deveer is based at Thorp Arch, Wetherby, and builds homes starting from about £200,000 in the North of England.

Mr Fairburn said: “Berkeley DeVeer is a fantastic housebuilder and I’m honoured to join the company as CEO, and to have become a significant investor.

"I’m looking forward to working closely with the executive leadership team to fulfil their ongoing commitment of being a first-class, quality house builder.

"My aim is to grow the business and further deliver on the strong performance seen to date. The company’s record of operational excellence and reputation as a leading local housebuilder remains our core priority."

Daniel Newett, managing director of Berkeley DeVeer, said: “We are delighted to announce Jeff’s appointment as CEO, who with over 30 years’ experience in the housebuilding sector and chief executive for one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, is the ideal candidate for the role.

"Jeff will bring invaluable knowledge to the executive leadership team and put Berkeley DeVeer in a position to become a leading housebuilder in Yorkshire."