A DRINK driver had three children in her car as she drove in York in the mid-afternoon, the city’s magistrates heard.

Natalie Clappison was one and a half times the legal alcohol limit, Alison Wilson, prosecuting, said.

The 34-year-old, of Crichton Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 15 months.

She was fined £300 with £85 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge.

Representing herself, she said she had no defence and she had made a mistake.

Ms Wilson said police were on the look-out for Clappison’s car after getting a tip-off that she was drink driving on December 4.

They found her as she pulled into a car park in Clifton and gave her a breath test, which she failed.

The reading was 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

She told them she had had a glass of Prosecco at 2.30 to 3pm to celebrate getting a new house after she had had to move out of her previous house.

She had not had anything to eat since 8am.