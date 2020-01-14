A YORK-based technology developer has become a member of the government’s Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme.

Netsells has joined a network of more than 300 partners in recognition of its contributions to the north’s growing tech sector.

It has pledged to continue investing in technology research and development, alongside creating and supporting high-wage, high-skills jobs in the region.

Netsells specialises in the development of websites and web platforms, alongside app development and API development. It has seen turnover increase by more than 500 per cent in two years and employs more than 50 full-time staff members in its York-based headquarters

This rapid expansion is a result of a number of high-profile client wins and ongoing partnerships with companies including Uber, Hiscox and Trainline.

Netsells has also recently launched a new division, Ventures, which has resulted in partnerships with promising start-ups, including YourParkingSpace and Railguard.

Brannan Coady, CEO of Netsells, said: “We are delighted to become a Northern Powerhouse Partner organisation and play our part in developing a resilient and high-growth local economy. We’re also proud to demonstrate that the North can compete on a global scale with areas such as Silicon Valley in terms of attracting talent and investment."

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Jake Berry, MP said: “Netsells share our ambition for the North to compete on a global level so I am delighted to welcome them on board as our latest Northern Powerhouse Partner. They are creating good jobs in the north, supporting new businesses to be at the forefront of the digital economy and attracting investment from world-leading brands. We have invested £145.9 million across Yorkshire from the Local Growth Fund and by working with Netsells and our growing network of over 300 partners we’re levelling up the whole Northern Powerhouse as we look to a prosperous future where we get Brexit done and take our country forward.”

Sean Bullick, of Make It York, said: “Netsells share our ambition for York and the wider North to become a thriving destinations for technology-driven businesses. They are creating high-skilled jobs in the city, supporting new businesses to be at the forefront of the digital economy and attracting investment from world-leading brands."