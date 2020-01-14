A CYCLIST was injured in a crash with a vehicle, which allegedly failed to stop at the scene in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver left the scene in an unknown vehicle after the collision at the junction where Micklegate meets George Hudson Street, next to Popworld, on December 21 at around 7pm.
The cyclist suffered bruising to both legs however, luckily escaped without serious injury, the force added.
It is now appealing for witnesses and information about the crash.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances around the incident, in particular information about the vehicle involved which also failed to stop at the scene after the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quote the reference number 12190234496, or email Joshua.Tulip@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
