YORK CITY Knights will have to play the first home game of the new season at Bootham Crescent - after the club said they were unable to get assurances that the new Community Stadium would be ready in time.
The side was scheduled to kick off their season against Bradford Bulls on February 9 at the new LNER Community Stadium, at Monks Cross, York.
However, in a statement, Knights chairman, Jon Flatman, said: “The latest information we have been provided is unable to guarantee that we will be able to play at the new stadium on that date.
"In simple terms, we require – and fans rightly expect – a degree of notice in order to purchase tickets, arrange travel and deliver marketing for what will be a brilliant home league opener. To remove that uncertainty we have taken the decision to play the fixture at Bootham Crescent.
“Bootham Crescent in recent years holds fantastic memories of a promotion-winning season and an excellent 2019 season. Fixtures between the two clubs at Bootham Crescent have witnessed exciting close games in recent years.
“We fully expect to be in the new LNER Community Stadium for our second home league game in 2020.”
The news comes after two test events that were planned to be held this week at York's new community stadium have now been axed, bosses have confirmed.
As revealed in The Press yesterday (Monday), York City commercial manager Chris Pegg said that a test event at the LNER Community Stadium had been cancelled.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment