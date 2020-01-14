FILM crews were spotted working in Marygate car park and under Lendal Bridge in York this morning.

The crew told The Press that they are working on a film called 'Let There Be Love', which will be a romantic drama.

Actors featuring in the film include Roger Ashton-Griffiths, who has appeared as Mace Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

It was described as a "feel good, beautiful story," by a member of the crew.

It is a Christmas-themed film, which is set to be released during the festive period this year.

The crew's location manager, Michaela Pope, said: "My brief for the film was to show off York.

"York is the character of the film. We are very excited to be here.

"Make it York and the Museum's Trust have been a great help to us."

They plan to film in locations all over the city, including in the Museum Gardens later today.

The production company for the film is Date For My Dad Productions.