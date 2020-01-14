Where, oh where does the Labour Party go from here? It is in a dire position after the December General Election calamitous results under Jeremy Corbyn.

As a Conservative I am delighted that we now have stable politics with a resounding majority but, as a democrat, I lament this political situation which is bad for a robust democracy. Labour lost the plot and identity with its core supporters and has already been out of office for ten years. Nobody knew what the party stood for - complete muddle and fudge.