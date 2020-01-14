A LAW firm has officially launched a new city centre office in a move hailed as a confidence boost for York.

Ison Harrison originally opened in York in late 2018 and has moved from its temporary base further along the street to the more prominent 23 Micklegate. It now enjoys its own shop front, with ground floor access along with more office and private meeting room space.

Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker cut the ribbon after the opening was announced in more traditional style by York town crier Ben Fry. The Sheriff of York, Jo Trythall also attended, with partners from the firm and guests including clients and representatives from the business community.

Town Crier Ben Fry and Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker declare the offices officially open Picture: Nadia Jefferson-Brown

“It is a sign of confidence in the city, and is good to see another large firm investing in York,” said Cllr Looker.

Simon Middleton, business growth manager at Make It York, said: “It is wonderful to see their expansion into bigger premises with a shop front.

"It comes on the back of a steady stream of positive news stories for York, and it is good to see a Leeds-based firm clearly investing in the city.”

Ison Harrison managing partner Jonathan Wearing said: “Continued growth led to a great first year of operation for the York branch, facilitating the need for recruitment and office expansion.

"This is an exciting start to the year for the firm in a key area for us and we are relishing the opportunity of building on the great work achieved in the past 12 months to achieve even greater success.

“This approach reflects our firm-wide objective of retaining a visible presence on the high street and staying in touch with our clients and the communities we operate in.”

The firm which offers a range of legal expertise including conveyancing, family law and wills and probate, has also announced the appointment of a new family law specialist.

Solicitor Shelley Britton has joined from Switalskis solicitors, bringing more than seven years of experience dealing with family law such as domestic abuse and divorce.

The York branch is one of the newest offices to open in Ison Harrison’s network of 14 branches across Leeds, West and South Yorkshire.

Property solicitor Chris Brierley, heads up the branch. He has more than 10 years’ experience in all aspects of conveyancing and his expertise spans several areas of law including residential property.

Chris Brierley outside the new offices in Micklegate

He said: “This move has meant we are getting off to the best possible start for the new year and new decade.

"Our relocation underpins Ison Harrison’s growing presence in York and provides a great foundation for the future as we look to build relationships with clients and partner with other leading local businesses to provide the best legal advice possible.

"Building on our existing areas of specialism is also high on the agenda which will lead to further job creation, as we’ve already seen with the appointment of outstanding family solicitor, Shelley Britton. 2020 is shaping up to be a very exciting year.”