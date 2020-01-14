A NEW housing development which was launched in 2018 has completely sold out.
Bellway Homes has completed the final sale at Rowley Fields, a new community of four and five-bedroom homes on the outskirts of Church Fenton.
Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Church Fenton ticks so many boxes for so many people – a rural village location, but in close proximity and with easy access to many of the region’s big towns and cities; with the A1M only a matter of minutes’ drive away, and York and Leeds city centres both only quarter of an hour on the train.”
Bellway’s Yorkshire division is currently building in other nearby locations, including Spofforth Hill, near Wetherby, with homes ranging from £224,995 for a two-bedroom apartment to £789,995 for a six-bedroom detached property.
Paula attributed the "buoyant" new home market to the careful planning of their developments.