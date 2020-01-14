A MUCH-LOVED independent York interiors shop is set to close after 19 years.

Angus Mcarthur opened Snowhome in Gillygate in 2001, and Angus says his mission was to 'offer a shopping experience in York unlike any other in the city at that time, selling design-led products of quality and integrity'.

Now the store is set to close on March 28 this year.

Angus said: "It’s been a lot of fun, never boring and often challenging!

"There has been much written and reported recently about the so called death of the High Street.

"Shops of all sizes and types are being lost to our villages, towns and cities and the problems that face bricks and mortar businesses are multi-faceted. The internet has changed the way in which we consume and that has had the most profound effect on the retail landscape. There are however lifespans and logical cycles for most things and we are most definitely in a time of transition culturally."

He went on to say: "Over the past 19 years we have tried to build a business steered by these principles introducing many brands and numerous design-led products to the city over this period and as a consequence I think we bought something unique to the shopping culture of York."

Snowhome is set to close on Saturday, March 28 this year after a closing down sale.

Angus said that from April until August the intention is to offer the space to designers, makers and creatives on a “pop up shop” basis.

Anyone interested in being part of a Snowhome pop up event can email angus@snow-home.co.uk

Likewise, any interest in taking over the shop or shop-fit on a more permanent level or potential interest in Snowhome as a going concern or brand proposition then please use the same email address.