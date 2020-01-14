FIREFIGHTERS were called to the River Foss in York on Monday evening to assist police in a potential rescue.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "concern for someone’s safety" near Arran Place. The woman didn’t enter the water and was left with the police.
Following the incident, station manager Bob Hoskins tweeted: "Can I remind people to take care near water.
"Know where safety equipment is located.
"If you see someone in trouble notify the emergency services
"DO NOT ENTER THE WATER."
