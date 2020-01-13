TWO test events that were planned to be held this week at York's new community stadium have now been axed, bosses have confirmed.

As revealed in The Press today (Monday) York City commercial manager Chris Pegg said that a test event at the LNER Community Stadium had been cancelled.

He said: "The hospitality/meal test event that was mentioned at the fan's forum won't be going ahead as planned."

A spokesperson for Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL), which will run the stadium, has now confirmed that a second test has also been shelved.

He said: “GLL continue to work with our partners Buckingham to complete the York Stadium Leisure Complex and further significant progress has been made.

“When completed, the stadium will offer some of the best facilities in the city and as such we want to make sure all preparations are completed to the highest standard.

“Unfortunately, while the work is in its final stages we are not yet able to run the two test events that were planned at the stadium this week.

“We apologise for the inconvenience - GLL are working with our stadium partner (York Stadium Management Company) to source alternative test events and details of these will be published shortly.”

York City Knights revealed in a club statement last week that they will make a decision as to whether a first fixture will go ahead in the new stadium.

The club are due to play their first fixture in the new stadium against Bradford Bulls on February 9.

However a statement from the club revealed there could be doubts over this.

It said: “York City Knights will monitor and ask questions of GLL and our council landlords over the next 72 hours and make a decision on the Betfred Championship round two fixture against Bradford Bulls based on the quality of information received.

“As a club, we feel fans and partners need clarity this close to a fixture and we need to begin the logistics of marketing, hospitality, travel, parking and much more.

“Be assured that this decision will be undertaken for the benefit of all our passionate fans, supportive partners and our excellent coaching and playing staff.”